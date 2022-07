Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 15:49 Hits: 6

Sam Hunt was scheduled to headline the Boots & Hearts Music Festival Friday, August 5th in Burl's Creek, Ontario in Canada, but he will no longer be attending after he announced he is not being allowed into the country. Jake Owen has instead been tapped as the Friday night headliner.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sam-hunt-denied-entry-to-canada-to-perform-why-is-uncertain/