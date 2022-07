Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 15:57 Hits: 2

The International Bluegrass Music Awards, or IBMA's announced the nominees earlier this week, and it felt anything but perfunctory. In previous years you had the usual suspects up for all the major awards. It feels completely different here in 2022, and for good reason. Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull, and more.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/its-not-just-another-year-for-the-bluegrass-music-awards/