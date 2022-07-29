Valerie June Radiates Emotion on ‘Look At Miss Ohio’ (Gillian Welch David Rawlings)

Articles

Published on Friday, 29 July 2022

GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Valerie June has shared a remarkable cover of Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ twangy classic “Look At Miss Ohio.”

The track is the second release ahead of June’s specially curated upcoming 8-track covers collection, Under Cover, available digitally and on CD + vinyl August 26 via Fantasy Records. “She’s a-running around with the rag top down,” intones June. “She says I wanna do right, but not right now.” Her trademark drawl accompanied by lulling pedal steel breathes new life into this melancholy case study.

Under Cover features renditions of songs by some of June’s favorite artists, including previously unreleased versions of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed,” Joe South’s “Don’t It Make You Want To Go Home,” and Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ “Into My Arms.” The EP also includes two tracks that appeared on June’s (digital only) The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers Deluxe Edition:John Lennon’s “Imagine,” and Nick Drake’s “Pink Moon.” Bob Dylan’s “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You” and June’s re-imagining of Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” rounds out the set.

Valerie June Tour Dates:

7/29 – Kaslo Jazz Fest – Kaslo, Canada

7/31 – Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA

8/2 – Capital Ballroom – Victoria, BC

8/3 – Alma Mater – Tacoma, WA

8/4 – Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Eugene, OR

8/5-8/7 – Pickathon – Happy Valley, OR

8/18-8/21 – Green Man 2022 – Crickhowell, UK

8/23 – Blues Kitchen – Manchester, UK

8/24 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

8/26 – All Points East Festival, London, UK

9/2 – George, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre

9/10 – CT Folk Fest – New Haven, CT

9/16 – The Big Climate Thing – New York, NY

9/17 – XpoNential Music Festival – Camden, NJ

11/5 – Emelin Theatre Mamaroneck, Mamaroneck, NY – SOLO SHOW

11/8 – Musikfest Café – Bethlehem, PA – SOLO SHOW

11/9 – The State Theatre – State College, PA – SOLO SHOW

11/11 – Center for the Arts of Homer – Homer, NY – SOLO SHOW

11/12 – Universal Preservation Hall – Saratoga Springs, NY – SOLO SHOW

11/13 – Shalin Liu Performance Center – Rockport, MA – SOLO SHOW

