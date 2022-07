Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 11:51 Hits: 2

Another antisemitic exhibit has surfaced at the documenta art exhibition in Germany. Management is accused of burying its head in the sand, while Jewish groups ask if the art show will continue.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/antisemitism-at-documenta-doesn-t-happen-by-accident/a-62641768?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf