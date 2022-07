Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 18:36 Hits: 2

"She reminds me so much of working with Michael Jackson," says legendary producer Rodney Jerkins. "She has that same type of intensity in the booth"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/beyonce-best-songs-podcast-renaissance-deja-vu-1389148/