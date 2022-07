Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

"American Heartbreak" by Zach Bryan has been showing all indications of being one of those "sticky" albums, selling another 24,803 in albums and equivalents again last week. Even more interestingly, the album retook over the #2 spot from the new Luke Combs album "Growin' Up" two weeks ago.

