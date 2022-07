Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 13:49 Hits: 7

Filled with pop mosaics, Surrender feels like a quintessentially summer album. Naturally, we asked Maggie Rogers for a roséwave playlist.

(Image credit: Olivia Bee/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/27/1113709440/maggie-rogers-surrender-summer-mixtape