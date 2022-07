Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 17:26 Hits: 3

Mary Jane Thomas, who Hank Williams Jr. married in 1990, died due to complications of a plastic surgery procedure, according to the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's autopsy report. The official cause of death was ruled as "Pneumothorax due to perforated parietal pleura during liposuction..."

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/hank-williams-jr-s-wife-mary-jane-died-in-elective-surgery-accident/