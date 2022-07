Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 15:30 Hits: 2

The beloved Boston indie-rock band has remastered Alam No Hris for a 10-year anniversary reissue. "Solitaire," a fan favorite, is song about malaise feel nearly anthemic.

(Image credit: Hrissaj Babay/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/07/26/1113508963/krill-solitaire