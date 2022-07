Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 14:46 Hits: 1

The opera "Tristan und Isolde" kicked off the Bayreuth Festival, offering brief reprieve from news of war, climate catastrophes and an ongoing pandemic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bayreuth-festival-opera-offers-an-escape/a-62600425?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf