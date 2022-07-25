The Black Keys, Save the Music and Propeller Announce Philanthropic Partnership

Articles

Propeller is excited to announce their partnership with The Black Keys and Save The Music for the band’s upcoming Dropout Boogie Tour. The Black Keys fans can support Save The Music for a chance to win prizes including exclusive merch, a very special trip to party with the band in a dive bar in Houston, and more.

This partnership is a continuation of the work that Propeller, The Black Keys and Save The Music started last year, when, in conjunction with other local and national partners, Save The Music invested in music education programs in seven North Mississippi and Delta schools. Additionally, The Black Keys helped raise more than $40K for one of the schools in Holly Springs. Each school received full packages of instruments and equipment for their music classrooms along with programmatic support for music teachers—including professional development, impact measurement and evaluation services from Save The Music’s program team for a ten-year period. This coming fall, the program is expanding to fourteen more schools across Mississippi.

Propeller is a digital marketing platform that works with A-list talent and major events and venues to create impactful change through social activism and charitable efforts. Propeller partners with festivals like Bonnaroo and Outside Lands and venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre to offer unique fan experiences as rewards for taking actions that encourage community building, volunteering and registering voters. These actions in turn support diverse non-profits like Planned Parenthood, HRC, The Trevor Project, and many more. The more actions a user takes, the more likely their chances are of winning an experience with one of Propeller’s high-profile partners, while simultaneously making a positive impact on the world.

Called “rock royalty” by the Associated Press, The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Last year, the duo received its fourteenth Grammy nomination, this time for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream. The album was the band’s fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200. Most recently, The Black Keys released the critically acclaimed Dropout Boogie.

Propeller is a digital marketing platform that creates social impact initiatives while offering a new avenue to acquiring first party data for their partners. Focused on building a sustainable impact economy, Propeller collaborates with high profile artists, large-scale events and both non- and for-profit organizations to build movements for change through meaningful campaigns. As a public benefit corporation, Propeller operates with financial transparency, allowing its success to be based on the collective good created.

For the first time ever, this privately held startup is offering a diverse pool of investors the opportunity to support their vision via fellow public benefit corporation Wefunder—the country’s first and largest crowdfunding platform. In accordance with recently passed equity crowdfunding regulations, making an investment in propeller starts at $250 and can go to $1,000,000, accelerating the company’s growth and creating the opportunity for financial return while supporting social good.

The Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For twenty-five years, Save The Music has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in under-resourced communities across the US—donating school instruments and technology; working as a convener, expert, and catalyst; helping to train and support teachers; and starting and building thousands of new music programs in more than 286 school districts nationwide.

