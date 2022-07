Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 09:10 Hits: 5

Two of Jens Lekman's early albums were taken off streaming services due to sample clearance issues. During the pandemic, the singer recrafted and revisited his old work.

(Image credit: Ellika Henrikson/Courtesy of Chromatic PR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/25/1111730560/for-swedish-musician-jens-lekman-recrafting-old-albums-was-a-lesson-in-self-love