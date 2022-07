Articles

Published on Monday, 25 July 2022

Officials approached the U.K., this year's runner-up, after concluding that Russia's war makes Ukraine unfit to hold the competition. This isn't the first time the U.K. has stepped in to host.

(Image credit: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images)

