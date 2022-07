Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 04:26 Hits: 7

The iconic singer-songwriter performed her first public full-length show anywhere since 2000, with a little help from Brandi Carlile.

(Image credit: Jay Sweet/Courtesy of Newport Folk Festival)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/25/1113351769/joni-mitchell-brandi-carlile-newport-folk-festival-2022