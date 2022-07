Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 23 July 2022

As times goes on and today's consumers continue to grow increasingly frustrated with the lack of creativity, roots, and soul in today's music, expect to see the back catalogs of guys like George Strait and other older country acts continue to remain popular.

