Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 15:32 Hits: 8

No rest for the weary, and no time to ruminate upon and digest the 34 tracks Zach Bryan released just a couple of months ago via his massive #1 album 'American Heartbreak.' Make room on your plate, because here are nine more in what Zach Bryan is calling an EP.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-zach-bryans-summertime-blues/