Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 21 July 2022 20:19 Hits: 7

Texas State University professor Louie Dean Valencia spoke with NPR about the creation and aims of the class, which is capped at 20 students. He's one of many who hopes it will eventually reach more.

(Image credit: Max Posner/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/21/1112754217/harry-styles-college-class