Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 20 July 2022 17:36 Hits: 6

Texas music artist Wade Bowen has a new album coming out called 'Somewhere Between The Secret and the Truth,' and ahead of the new album, he's released a stunner of a slow, singer/songwriter country track called "A Guitar, A Singer, and a Song" featuring country legend Vince Gill.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/vince-gill-joins-wade-bowen-for-stunner-of-a-song/