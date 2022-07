Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 09:14 Hits: 5

Launched in 1972, the Interrail ticket has proven a resounding success. Generations of young, intrepid travelers have jumped at the opportunity to explore Europe by rail.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/interrail-travel-pass-turns-50/a-62440408?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf