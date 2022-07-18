ALBUM REVIEW: Tami Neilson – Kingmaker

Articles

Published on Monday, 18 July 2022

TAMI NEILSON KINGMAKER MGM Tami Neilson’s career trajectory continues its impressive ascent as she emerges from the pandemic with an album that both celebrates women and challenges their treatment and role in society, particularly in the music industry. Neilson further explores her openminded approach to country music, whether it’s the Bobby Gentry-styled Southern noir and …

