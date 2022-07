Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 15:29 Hits: 6

A new country music documentary is on the way, courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame and executive producer Jessi Colter. Delving deep into the Outlaw era of country music like never before, They Called Us Outlaws will be a six-part series spanning 12 total hours.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-6-part-12-hour-outlaw-country-documentary-on-the-way/