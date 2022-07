Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 21:37 Hits: 6

The U.S. singer says she won't perform at Verona's Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another opera that had performers in blackface.

(Image credit: Jason DeCrow/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/16/1111896053/angel-blue-italy-opera-blackface