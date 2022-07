Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 08:58 Hits: 7

“I was involved in the scene as it was happening, evolving. I went anywhere at the drop of a hat," Dalton wrote of his time as a music journalist

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/david-dalton-obituary-music-writer-biographer-1384199/