Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 20:32 Hits: 3

Abby Hwong, who makes music as NoSo, talks with NPR's Ailsa Chang about getting comfortable in their own skin and their debut album, Stay Proud Of Me.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/15/1111771269/the-debut-album-from-noso-is-a-postcard-to-a-former-younger-self