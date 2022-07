Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 16:33 Hits: 3

"His body might not be here, but his music will live forever," says Hart's son, Hadi, who confirmed his death to

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/william-hart-soul-stars-the-delfonics-dead-obituary-1383798/