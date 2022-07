Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

The hardest working man in country music, and the reigning Saving Country Music Artist of the Year is at it again. Just a few months after releasing his latest covers record, 'Jukebox Charley,' Charley Crockett has just announced a new original album called 'The Man from Waco.'

