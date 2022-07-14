Rick Estrin The Nightcats Rock Valencia

Category: Art/Music Hits: 5
Alligator Records recording artists Rick Estrin & The Nightcats play 16 Toneladas Rock Club, Valencia halfway through their brief European tour.
Rick Estrin and his band: guitarists Christoffer “Kid” Andersen, keyboardist/bassists Lorenzo Farrell and drummer Derrick “D’Mar” Martin are pure entertainment above their skillful musicianship.
Local opening act Danny Boy & T Bonski Blues Band was the perfect warm up set. It was an evening of the best blues harmonica around.
Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio
