Rick Estrin The Nightcats Rock Valencia

Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022

Alligator Records recording artists Rick Estrin & The Nightcats play 16 Toneladas Rock Club, Valencia halfway through their brief European tour.

Rick Estrin and his band: guitarists Christoffer “Kid” Andersen, keyboardist/bassists Lorenzo Farrell and drummer Derrick “D’Mar” Martin are pure entertainment above their skillful musicianship.

Local opening act Danny Boy & T Bonski Blues Band was the perfect warm up set. It was an evening of the best blues harmonica around.

Images: © Phil Solomonson / Philamonjaro Studio

Danny Boy & T Bonski Blues Band Danny Boy & T Bonski Blues Band

