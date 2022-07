Articles

DJ Robin & Schürze's song "Layla" was declared too sexist to be played at a clutch of festivals in Germany, kicking up a social media storm over a hit single that belongs to an infamous genre — the Ballermann Schlager.

https://www.dw.com/en/why-some-german-cities-have-banned-a-sexist-song/a-62469117?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf