Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 17:15 Hits: 4

The quartet performs a soulful meditation on self-discovery augmented by an innovative combination of instruments.

(Image credit: Brian Dalthorp./Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/07/14/1111524089/we-banjo-3-gift-of-life