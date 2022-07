Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 14 July 2022 19:41 Hits: 4

Frontman Dave Mustaine remembers how newfound focus led him to write songs like "Sweating Bullets" and "Symphony of Destruction," placing him in the pop charts next to Billy Ray Cyrus

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/megadeth-countdown-to-extinction-interview-1383170/