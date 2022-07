Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 10:27 Hits: 4

Weeks after the removal of an artwork containing antisemitic depictions, Sabine Schormann, director general of documenta, defends the leadership team's response to the controversy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/documenta-head-defends-response-to-antisemitism-accusations/a-62455442?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf