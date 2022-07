Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 15:00 Hits: 7

The musician surprised Lizzo during her Zane Lowe interview, during which she discussed the origins of her new song, "Coldplay"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/lizzo-chris-martin-coldplay-yellow-zane-lowe-1382223/