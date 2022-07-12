Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 14:07 Hits: 0

Margo Price joins forces with Mavis Staples and Adia Victoria on “Fight To Make It,” a rousing affirmation of perseverance and solidarity for those whose human rights continue to be taken. All proceeds from Bandcamp sales of the new single will benefit NOISE FOR NOW, a national initiative that enables artists and entertainers to connect with and financially support grassroots organizations that work in the field of Reproductive Justice, including abortion access.

Photo by Angelina Castillo

Written by Price and Jeremy Ivey, “Fight To Make It” blends modern-day grit with vintage, girl group harmonies, singing out in defiance of gender, race and class divides.

Every day I see more of our rights stripped away in America. The right to reproductive health in this country has become a luxury for the wealthy. The United States has a higher maternal death rate than any other developed country. Black women in particular experience maternal mortality at a rate two to three times higher than white women. Tennessee now has stricter abortion laws than the Taliban. This should not be a political issue, or a religious issue, this is a human rights issue. When we stand together and sing together we are stronger. Massive thanks to my friend Adia Victoria for joining me and our mutual hero, the legendary Mavis Staples for adding the wisdom and strength of her voice. Her art and activism have long inspired me and I’m grateful for her contribution to the song. Margo Price

“Fight To Make It” is Price’s latest partnership with NOISE FOR NOW, following recent fundraising efforts around a cover of Lesley Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me” released this spring. Learn more about the non-profit and the 42 reproductive justice organizations it currently works with here.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/07/margo-price-mavis-staples-adia-victoria-join-forces-on-new-single-fight-to-make-it/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=margo-price-mavis-staples-adia-victoria-join-forces-on-new-single-fight-to-make-it