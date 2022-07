Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 12:16 Hits: 2

German painter Michael Triegel has created a three-winged altarpiece for the famous Naumburg Cathedral near Leipzig, adding his own personal touches. But whether or not the work can remain is up for debate.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-a-painting-in-the-naumburg-cathedral-is-causing-controversy/a-62439984?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf