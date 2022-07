Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 12:37 Hits: 2

Iran's arrest of prominent filmmakers is part of an escalating clampdown on protesters. Human rights groups fear more backlash as Iranian women defy the regime's hijab laws in a social media campaign.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-renowned-directors-jailed-as-part-of-clampdown/a-62442738?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf