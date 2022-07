Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 12 July 2022 13:41 Hits: 2

A movie star with an affinity for taking flight, Hollywood star Harrison Ford turns 80. With new films and projects, age doesn't seem to be slowing him down.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/action-star-harrison-ford-turns-80/a-39667621?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf