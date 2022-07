Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 16:36 Hits: 6

In 2015, we couldn't imagine artists not supported by mainstream country radio selling out arenas, and minting multiple Platinum singles without the help of Music Row. Here in 2022, Tyler Childers is considered one of the top artists in the entire country music industry, and now we have Zach Bryan.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/quit-claiming-mainstream-country-radio-is-only-way-to-success/