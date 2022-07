Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 11 July 2022 17:33 Hits: 7

Garchik's album started as a socially-distanced session which was then mixed — sometimes seamlessly, sometimes brazenly. It's music for an era of frequent disruption — and prized moments of calm.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/11/1110847108/jacob-garchiks-boldly-mixed-assembly-is-quintessential-covid-era-jazz