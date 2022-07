Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 15:35 Hits: 4

Yes, Zach Bryan just released a 34-song album in May called American Heartbreak. Yes, it's been in one of the top 3 spots on the Billboard Country Albums chart ever since and is one of the biggest releases in country music all year, cementing Zach Bryan as one of the biggest artists in country music at the moment.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/yes-zach-bryan-is-releasing-another-album-summertime-blues/