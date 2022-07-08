The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Too Slim and the Taildraggers Fire Up Blues-Rocker ‘Cowboy Boot (Live)’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 3

VizzTone Label Group proudly presents new music from high-octane blues rockers Too Slim and the Tail Draggers. Brace Yourself! Live, the band’s new live album, hits the streets on August 5th. The blistering set was recorded at Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee, WA and showcases them at their best and most energetic.

The first single, “Cowboy Boot (live)” gives a nod to classic rock influences. Slim’s cowboy boot has finally run out, and he sings of being ““way past thirty with nothin’ to show for my ramblin’ life but a bunch of grey hairs and an achin’ liver, and a million promises I couldn’t deliver.”

Pre-order Brace Yourself! Live

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/07/too-slim-and-the-taildraggers-fire-up-blues-rocker-cowboy-boot-live/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=too-slim-and-the-taildraggers-fire-up-blues-rocker-cowboy-boot-live

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version