Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 16:44 Hits: 3

VizzTone Label Group proudly presents new music from high-octane blues rockers Too Slim and the Tail Draggers. Brace Yourself! Live, the band’s new live album, hits the streets on August 5th. The blistering set was recorded at Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee, WA and showcases them at their best and most energetic.

The first single, “Cowboy Boot (live)” gives a nod to classic rock influences. Slim’s cowboy boot has finally run out, and he sings of being ““way past thirty with nothin’ to show for my ramblin’ life but a bunch of grey hairs and an achin’ liver, and a million promises I couldn’t deliver.”

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2022/07/too-slim-and-the-taildraggers-fire-up-blues-rocker-cowboy-boot-live/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=too-slim-and-the-taildraggers-fire-up-blues-rocker-cowboy-boot-live