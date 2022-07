Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 13:00 Hits: 1

Written after her divorce from her longtime producer, Veirs' new album vibrates with a sense of potential, balancing the weight of experience with the rewards of staying attuned to wonder.

(Image credit: Shelby Brakken/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/07/08/1110275427/on-found-light-laura-veirs-documents-newfound-freedom-with-attentive-awe