Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 07:13 Hits: 0

The German language has all sorts of creative phrases related to size. Learn some here to make a sizeable impression on your friends!

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/size-matters-german-idioms-big-and-small/a-60955259?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf