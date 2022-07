Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 12:55 Hits: 2

Almost 20 years after his last Love Parade, German DJ Dr. Motte is back with a new party. With Rave the Planet, the DJ wants to make the culture of clubbing part of UNESCO World Heritage.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/love-parade-returns-as-rave-the-planet/a-62405170?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf