Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 14:51 Hits: 0

After two years away due to COVID-19, the annual Healing Appalachia concert event is returning September 23rd and 24th to Lewisburg, WV, with Tyler Childers once again headlining the event that looks to raise funds and raise awareness about the opioid crisis gripping Appalachia, and so many parts of the US.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/tyler-childers-leads-2022-healing-appalachia-lineup/