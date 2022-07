Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 17:00 Hits: 1

The Swedish psychedelic rock quartet return with scorching guitars, thunderous drums, reverb dialed to 11 and Gustav Ejstes' singular voice.

(Image credit: TOMI PALSA/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/07/07/1110241884/dungen-nattens-sista-strimma-ljus