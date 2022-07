Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 13:11 Hits: 1

In a statement for peace, two award-winning photographers, the Russian Dmitry Vyshemirsky and the Ukrainian Yuriy Kosin, have gotten together to exhibit their images documenting Ukraine in the past decades.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-ukrainian-and-a-russian-s-joint-photo-show/a-62395642?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf