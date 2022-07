Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 17:57

Actor James Caan, best known for his role of impulsive mafioso Sonny Corleone in the first Godfather movie, has passed away at the age of 82.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-godfather-star-james-caan-dies-at-82/a-62401483?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf