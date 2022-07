Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 15:57 Hits: 5

The duo, known for its polished electropop, is in a minimal and abstract mode on this new single.

(Image credit: Courtesy of the artist.)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/now-playing/2022/07/06/1110033620/sylvan-esso-your-reality