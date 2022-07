Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 04 July 2022 09:40 Hits: 1

Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, who is now 95, rivaled Sophia Loren for the title of Europe's most erotic film icon. Known as a major star of Italian cinema, she also found success abroad.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/cinema-icon-gina-lollobrigida-turns-95/a-39527545?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf