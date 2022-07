Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 08:39 Hits: 1

Sunlight had damaged the composer's historical statue. The Bonn landmark, unveiled in 1845, has returned to its location after six months of restoration.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/polished-beethoven-returns-to-bonn/a-60348962?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf